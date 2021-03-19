Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $13,686.49

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $13,686.49 and approximately $469.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

