Knight Therapeutics (GUD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.04. 92,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.94 million and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$4.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.08.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

