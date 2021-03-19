KnoxFS (new) Price Down 2% Over Last Week (KFX)

KnoxFS (new) (CURRENCY:KFX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. KnoxFS (new) has a market capitalization of $490,021.75 and approximately $21.00 worth of KnoxFS (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KnoxFS (new) coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KnoxFS (new) has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.60 or 0.00451684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00141041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00064992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.64 or 0.00676248 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

KnoxFS (new) Profile

KnoxFS (new)’s total supply is 378,762 coins.

