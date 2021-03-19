Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB) fell 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €24.98 ($29.39) and last traded at €25.38 ($29.86). 63,067 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €26.36 ($31.01).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKB. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.40 ($29.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $419.40 million and a PE ratio of -5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.32.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

