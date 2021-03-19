Komodo (KMD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.15 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $223.23 million and $35.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00250114 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00105805 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00053846 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000922 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,741,194 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.