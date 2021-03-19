Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Holdings Cut by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,841 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.09. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.