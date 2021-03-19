Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:KTB opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 1,685.31% and a net margin of 2.56%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

