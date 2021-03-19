Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director David Brook Sells 299,260 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 253,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.40 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KOPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.