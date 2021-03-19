Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading Up 12%

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s share price traded up 12% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.80. 138,451 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,109,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 806,359 shares of company stock worth $3,869,145. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kopin by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

