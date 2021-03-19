Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) Insider Acquires A$10,998.36 in Stock

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV) insider Gary Francis bought 2,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.11 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,998.36 ($7,855.97).

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.60.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Korvest’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

