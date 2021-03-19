Krios (GIG) Market Cap Reaches $3.46 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 373.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Krios has a market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $425.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded up 266.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001055 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00068794 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

