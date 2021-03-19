KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in KT were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of KT by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in KT during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in KT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.