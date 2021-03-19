KuCoin Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $14.65 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $5.06 or 0.00008598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $405.79 million and $14.65 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00051344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.00630924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00069269 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024357 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00034834 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KCS is a token. It was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.