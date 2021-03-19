Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Sells $540,218.46 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,578 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $540,218.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,816,054.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KLIC stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 824,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,050. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211,541 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,154,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,665,000 after purchasing an additional 314,798 shares during the period. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $37,840,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,639,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after purchasing an additional 394,865 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 270,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

