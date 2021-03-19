Kusama Price Tops $400.35 on Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for about $400.35 or 0.00680510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $3.39 billion and $372.29 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

