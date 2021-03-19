Kuverit (KUV) Price Hits $0.0001

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $330,743.10 and approximately $243.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00051021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00626994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068369 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00033670 BTC.

Kuverit Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,879,928 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.