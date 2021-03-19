KZ Cash (KZC) Market Cap Reaches $4,174.62

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One KZ Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $4,174.62 and $16.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001043 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00066193 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 400.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KZ Cash Token Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 tokens. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Token Trading

