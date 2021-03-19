L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $829,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $209.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

