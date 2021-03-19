Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to post sales of $31.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $34.96 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $50.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year sales of $144.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $148.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $190.71 million, with estimates ranging from $173.42 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,425 shares of company stock worth $2,069,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

