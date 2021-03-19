Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $69,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

Lam Research stock opened at $539.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.96. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $185.84 and a 52 week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

