Lambda 24-Hour Volume Tops $115.87 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 19th. Lambda has a total market cap of $126.48 million and approximately $115.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00051292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00631460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00024364 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034822 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,439,184,442 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

