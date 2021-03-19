Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 103,695 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LE stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,674. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $976.61 million, a PE ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.12.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 301.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $143,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

