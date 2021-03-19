Largo Resources’ (LGORD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:LGORD opened at $15.12 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

