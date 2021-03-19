Largo Resources’ (LGORD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:LGORD opened at $15.12 on Friday. Largo Resources has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
Largo Resources Company Profile
