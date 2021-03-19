Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Largo Resources to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of LGO traded down C$1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.79. The stock had a trading volume of 337,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,401. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$21.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

