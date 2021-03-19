Laura Francis Sells 18,358 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Laura Francis sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $612,055.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,583,683.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Laura Francis sold 400 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $13,216.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Laura Francis sold 600 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $19,812.00.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,718. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 61.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. Research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after buying an additional 263,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SI-BONE by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163,696 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 654,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,133,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

