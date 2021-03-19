Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 148,313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 151,303 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLDR traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 26,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,903. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 2.65.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

