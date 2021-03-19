Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $20,042,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

NYSE AIRC traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,880. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.69.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

