Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 4.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Kellogg by 5.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,971,646.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders have sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,380,892 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.