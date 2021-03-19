Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,908,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $7,866,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $6,566,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $4,094,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.74. The stock had a trading volume of 993 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

