Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,575 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.67.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $633.08. 34,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

