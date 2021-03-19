Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 50,000 Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.13% of Praxis Precision Medicines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,308,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

PRAX stock traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.62. 3,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,498. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.25.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.49). As a group, analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

