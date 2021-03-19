Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 78,958 EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of EVO Payments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246,203 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,474,000 after buying an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,183 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 7,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,471. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

