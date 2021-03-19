Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.83. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.47.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.