Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Option Care Health worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 425.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 966.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.01 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

