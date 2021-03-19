Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKR traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 165,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279,975. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

