Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,393 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $118.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

