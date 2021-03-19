Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,965 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,965 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after purchasing an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.05. The stock had a trading volume of 33,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 158.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.