Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 28,369 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

CPB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

