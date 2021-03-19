Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 9,143 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,143 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,176 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,384,000 after buying an additional 119,299 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,085 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,728. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

