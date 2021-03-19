Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,279 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,258,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $313,505.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.51. 50,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,000. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 234.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

