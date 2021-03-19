Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 72.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,889 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.77.

DRI stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.13. 25,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,206. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

