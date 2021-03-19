Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.18. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $1,560,915.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,104,643.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.