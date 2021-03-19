Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.41% of Cambium Networks worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $952,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares in the company, valued at $37,220,907.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,493.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. 749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,338. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

