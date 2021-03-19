Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.09 Million in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $28,380,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 64.8% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 190,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,156. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 117.81 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Cowen assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

