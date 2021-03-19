Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.35 Million in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Eargo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,984,000.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,891. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39. Eargo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

