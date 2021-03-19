Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.49 Million in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000.

SAGE traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,454. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

