Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.99 Million in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $29.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,373. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.15 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.