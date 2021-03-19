Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.62 Million in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Protagonist Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,887 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $364,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. 3,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,786. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

