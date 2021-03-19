Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.78 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth $499,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 22,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,141. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 54.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.