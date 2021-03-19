Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

SKX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. 5,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,917. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

